Two injured in 5-vehicle crash that closed Highway 75 in Hinton

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of C-60.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office tells KTIV that five vehicles were involved in that accident that began after a Gold Nissan traveling north side-swiped two stopped cars waiting at the red light.

Police say that Nissan then struck a grey GMC Denali that was heading west on C-60 before hitting another pickup facing southbound on the highway and stopped at the red light.

Two people were taken to area hospitals with injuries, though the extent of those injuries is not known at this time. No names have been released and the accident remains under investigation.

