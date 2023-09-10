Church Gives Pipe Organ a New Home

Church Gives Pipe Organ a New Home
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pipe organ from Iowa Wesleyan University is breathing new life into a Cedar Rapids church. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church purchased the instrument following the schools closure in May. They’ve been looking for an organ for months and decided to get this one when they saw it up for auction. Staff have placed it in the Saint Patrick Parish Center next to the church and will use it for events, practice, and teaching kids to play. ”We’ll hopefully have people get more interested in this beautiful instrument and this instrument that has so much beauty and power and be able to sustain that going forward.“ The church will start using the organ once they bless it after mass tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Two injured in 5-vehicle crash that closed Highway 75 in Hinton
Authorities in Sac County Iowa are investigating a fatal fire after police attempted to rescue...
Man killed in fire after displaying gun to sheriff deupty, refusing to leave
The Dutchmen of MOC-Floyd Valley take the field for week three against Okoboji.
SportsFource Extra: Week Three
Sioux City Police release more information on what caused 2 high school lockouts
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

Latest News

Church Gives Pipe Organ a New Home
Church Gives Pipe Organ a New Home
Paws, pets, and precious times at the 21st annual Pets on Parade.
Paws, pets, and precious times at the 21st annual Pets on Parade.
Paws, pets, and precious times at the 21st annual Pets on Parade.
Nick Forecast 9/9
Some rain, and then beautiful late-summer weather throughout the week!