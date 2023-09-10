Dordt dominates Mount Marty in home opener

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The 25th ranked Dordt Defenders started the football season on the road, but on Saturday they kicked things off at home for their home opener.

The 1-0 Defenders were ready for battle against Mount Marty. Mount Marty would give the first punch on the ground with the handoff to Isaiah Thompson who takes it two yards in for the score. Lancers take the 7-0 lead.

But the Defenders jump right back in this one as Kolson Kruse drops back and floats one right into the hands of Cade Rohwer. He fights his way into the end zone knotting things up at 7-7. And Kruse was just firing off dimes all day long. Later in the first quarter, he fired off a deep ball 47 yards to a leaping Kaden Harken.

Later in the drive, Kruse went fancy with some trickery sending the pitch to Nick Wellen who sends one up top to Konner Knauf in the endzone.

Dordt cruises to the win 49-20.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.