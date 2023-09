SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa woman struck a deer Friday evening just west of Sheldon, Iowa.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Megan Babb, of Sanborn, was driving south on Marsh Avenue and crashed just before 10 p.m.

Authorities say no one was injured in the accident but her SUV suffered damages estimated at $5,000.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.