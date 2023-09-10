Fall-like weather is finally here

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday was a much-needed cool and rainy day for a big chunk of Siouxland. While not everyone saw steady rainfall, a big majority of the area did. Some spots in northeast Nebraska picked up over an inch and a half of rainfall!

Rain is expected to come to an end overnight Sunday night with skies clearing through Monday. Cooler and comfortable conditions are expected Monday with highs in the low to middle 70s and low humidity.

Throw open the windows this week as highs are expected to be comfortable in the 70s with low humidity. Crisp overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s will possibly lead to the need for a sweater in the morning hours.

Thankfully, smoke will remain in Canada this time, so you will be able to enjoy lots of outdoor-time while breathing fresh air.

Our next chance for rainfall arrives Friday night into Saturday with scattered showers possible. Otherwise, the forecast looks fairly dry.

Long-range modeling suggests our first freeze may arrive the last week of September, but a lot can change now and then. Stay tuned.

