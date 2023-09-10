Hawkeyes bring home Cy-Hawk trophy with 20-13 win

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - It’s rivalry week here in Iowa as the Iowa Hawkeyes make the trip to Ames to face the Cyclones in the annual Cy-Hawk game.

The Hawkeyes have won six of the last seven Cy-Hawk Series matchups over Iowa State, but are still wanting redemption after falling last year in a low scoring affair, 10-7.

The Hawkeyes come alive in the second quarter with the hand off to Jaziun Patterson who plows up the middle for the four-yard touchdown. And the Hawkeyes take the 10-0 lead.

That one got Hawkeye fans loud and they’ll keep feeding off the energy. Iowa State’s Rocco Becht attempts a pass, but Iowa’s Sebastian Castro says I’ll take that taking it 30 yards in for the pick-six. Iowa extends that lead to 17-0.

It would only be field goals for the Cyclones... until very late in the fourth quarter when Rocco Becht goes up top to Jayden Higgins for the 16-yard touchdown. But it wouldn’t be enough.

Iowa wins the Cy-Hawk trophy.... 20-13 is the final score as Kirk Ferentz gets his 200th career win.

