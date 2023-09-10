Man in stolen car causes 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - We’re learning more about a five-vehicle accident in Hinton Saturday that closed Highway 75 for more than an hour.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office told KTIV Sunday that one person has now died from that crash. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 75 and C-60 in Hinton around 1:30 on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a gold Nissan Sentra was seen speeding north into Hinton when the man behind the wheel side-swiped a blue SUV and red Chevy Malibu that were stopped at the red light.

The Nissan then went through the red light, striking a GMC Yukon passing through the intersection at C-60, then striking a 4th vehicle, a GMC Sierra, before coming to a stop in the middle of the intersection.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office tells KTIV that the driver of that Gold Nissan, a white male, was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he died. Police say the gold Nissan had been reported stolen out of Sioux City earlier Saturday. At this hour, police have not identified the driver of that Nissan.

A passenger in the Yukon was transported to Orange City Area Health with minor injuries, and four children also in the Yukon were treated at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

