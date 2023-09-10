Morningside football adds another road win at Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KTIV) - The fourth ranked Morningside Mustangs continued with week two of the football season on the road at Hastings on Saturday afternoon.

And the Stangs would get things rolling in the second quarter. On third down, Lennx Brown fires one to his guy Joshua Simmons. He gets going for the first down and more with the 25 yard gain.

Later in the drive, Lennx Brown says he can get it done on the ground as well. He calls his own number taking it 12 yards in for the touchdown and Morningside leads 21-0.

To the third quarter now, Hastings looking to get something going but Morningside gets the big QB sack, the ball comes loose, and Brayden Cleeton is right there for the scoop and score. A 44-yard fumble return as the Mustangs roll to a win 55-18.

