Paws, pets, and precious times at the 21st annual Pets on Parade.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The pitter patters of paws and pants of dogs filled Riverside Park in Sioux City as the Siouxland Humane Society hosted its 21st annual Pets on Parade.

While the event is a great excuse to bring all the fur babies out to the park to enjoy a nice walk, it’s also one of Siouxland Humane Society’s largest fundraisers.

This year they did add some new features including food trucks and a little more focus on the walk itself.

”We’re going to try and highlight the walk a little bit more so we can get some of those people and pets who did a lot for us, highlight them, make sure they’re getting their recognition,” said Maddy Nettleton of the Siouxland Humane Society.

The event is a fun way to get the public engaged while including their pets. Pets could enjoy some pup cups and even play around in a ball pit along with many other activities.

Providing fun for members of the community has only caused the fundraiser to grow to the meow-ntain top.

”It’s just grown, every year it just gets a little bit different, but it’s a lot different than it was 21 years ago, a lot larger, but people and pets have always been really supportive,” Nettleton said.

One of the fun parts of today’s fundraiser was their pet contest, where they awarded the youngest and oldest dogs.

