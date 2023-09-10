Sioux Center Police issue warning to drivers after string of school bus violations

The Sioux Center Police Department is issuing a warning after authorities in that community...
The Sioux Center Police Department is issuing a warning after authorities in that community have seen an increase in bus stop violations.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux Center Police Department is issuing a warning after authorities in that community have seen an increase in bus stop violations.

The police department posted a video with that warning to their Facebook page where you can see an SUV driving past a stopped bus, with its flashing red stop sign posted.

If caught driving passed a school bus with its stop sign or stop arm out, violators could face a fine of up to $930 dollars or even 30 days in jail.

For a complete breakdown of the laws surrounding stopped school buses, visit the Iowa Dept. of Transportation website.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Police release more information on what caused 2 high school lockouts
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
The groundbreaking held at the construction site of the new Fareway in Hull, IA
Groundbreaking in Hull, IA as they get ready to build the town’s first grocery store in years

Latest News

Authorities in Sac County Iowa are investigating a fatal fire after police attempted to rescue...
Man killed in fire after displaying gun to sheriff deupty, refusing to leave
Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Two injured in 5-vehicle crash that closed Highway 75 in Hinton
The Experimental Aircraft Association has been giving free introductory flights since 1992 to...
Pilots give children free airplane rides to spark interest in aviation
Waterfront Restaurant Okoboji
Siouxland Snapshots: Sept. 3 through Sept. 9