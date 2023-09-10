Sioux Center Police issue warning to drivers after string of school bus violations

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux Center Police Department is issuing a warning after authorities in that community have seen an increase in bus stop violations.

The police department posted a video with that warning to their Facebook page where you can see an SUV driving past a stopped bus, with its flashing red stop sign posted.

If caught driving passed a school bus with its stop sign or stop arm out, violators could face a fine of up to $930 dollars or even 30 days in jail.

For a complete breakdown of the laws surrounding stopped school buses, visit the Iowa Dept. of Transportation website.

