Sunday showers followed by ample sunshine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw high temperatures in the low 80s across Siouxland on Saturday, but we would be lucky to hit 70 degrees this afternoon. Sioux City did hit 70 at midnight and that very well may be the high temperature today. With extensive cloud cover and light to moderate rain, temperatures will only rise slightly later on today. Those showers are the main story as we are expecting batches of rain to move across the area throughout the day. Rainfall amounts may exceed one inch. Dry conditions are not expected until late tonight and into the overnight hours.

As we begin the workweek not only will we dry out, but sunshine returns to the area. Temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday will remain in the low 70s. Lows could also dip down into the upper 40s area wide Tuesday morning.

A slight warmup begins on Wednesday as highs could near 80 degrees mid to late week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions stick around as well and the next chance of rain after today does not arrive until Friday.

Will we keep the near average temperatures into next weekend or is a temperature swing on the way?

