Yotes defense shines in shutout win over St. Thomas

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota’s defense pitched its first shutout since 2019 and the Coyote offense got going in the second half of a 24-0 win against St. Thomas Saturday inside the DakotaDome.

South Dakota (1-1) improved to 19-2 in its last 21 home openers. St. Thomas (1-1), the defending Pioneer League champions who were receiving votes for the top 25, fell to 0-3 against NCAA Division I scholarship teams at the FCS level. South Dakota junior defensive tackle

Nick Gaes led a defensive effort that limited the Tommies to 166 yards of total offense. Gaes posted three sacks, five tackles-for-loss and seven total tackles. One of those was a strip sack in the fourth quarter that led to the Coyotes’ final touchdown. He became the second Coyote since 2001 to record five TFLs in one game. Cornerback

Myles Harden and linebacker Stephen Hillis finished with eight tackles apiece. Harden came away with another turnover. He recovered a fumble off a backwards pass at the start of the fourth quarter near midfield. Six plays later, Will Leyland made a short field goal to put South Dakota ahead 17-0. Harden forced six turnovers in six games last season. He has two in two games to start this season.

