12-year-old boy drowns in pool at Council Bluffs waterpark

A boy was found dead in a pool at Pirate's Cove waterpark in Council Bluffs on Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday morning at a waterpark.

CBPD tells 6 News they responded to the Pirate Cove Water Park for a report of a down party just after 7 a.m. Responding personnel found a deceased juvenile male in the pool.

An investigation revealed a Pirate Cove employee arrived for work early Monday morning and found the victim in the deep end of the pool. The pool was closed for the season and was not open to the public over the previous weekend. Investigators believe the boy jumped the fence to get into the pool, then entered the pool’s deep end and accidentally drowned.

The boy’s identity will not be released at the family’s request; the family has been notified. Authorities did confirm the boy recently started school at Woodrow Wilson Junior High in Council Bluffs.

CBPD says no further information will be released.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa
Sioux City man sentenced for possessing child pornography

Latest News

A school bus hauling elementary children from both Palmyra and Bennet ended up on its side...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Siouxland Freedom Park
9/11 Ceremony held at Siouxland Freedom Park.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Siouxland Freedom Park
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Gerry Patterson
Gerry Patterson wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating his Federal probation
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Gerry Patterson