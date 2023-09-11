Florida Amber Alert canceled; 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Law enforcement in Florida said an Amber Alert that was issued Monday for a young boy and girl has been canceled.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the 2-month-old boy and 15-month-old girl were found safe.

Authorities initially said the two children and a 19-year-old woman were forced into a dark gray-colored, four-door 2004 Lexus sedan by a 21-year-old man following a physical altercation.

The sheriff’s office did not provide an update regarding the male suspect’s location.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa
Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Two injured in 5-vehicle crash that closed Highway 75 in Hinton
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
Authorities in Sac County Iowa are investigating a fatal fire after police attempted to rescue...
Man killed in fire after displaying gun to sheriff deupty, refusing to leave

Latest News

Sioux City man sentenced for possessing child pornography
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Trump...
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
Ed Sheeran crashed a Las Vegas wedding and serenaded the couple during the ceremony.
Ed Sheeran crashes wedding, serenades couple