American Red Cross declares national blood shortage

The American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. (Credit: American Red Cross, United Airlines, NOAA, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Red Cross is asking Americans to roll up their sleeves.

The nonprofit organization that supplies about 40% of U.S. blood and blood components is facing a shortage.

The Red Cross says distribution to hospitals and medical centers is far outpacing donations being made.

Supply levels have fallen nearly 25% since early August because of a drop in donations and back-to-back months of climate-driven disasters.

Emergency supplies of donated blood are described as “critically low.”

The Red Cross needs to collect about 12,500 donations each day to meet patients’ needs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa
Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Two injured in 5-vehicle crash that closed Highway 75 in Hinton
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
Authorities in Sac County Iowa are investigating a fatal fire after police attempted to rescue...
Man killed in fire after displaying gun to sheriff deupty, refusing to leave

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
The American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. (Credit: American Red Cross, United...
American Red Cross says national blood supply is "critically low"
FILE - In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Active-duty Marine gets probation and community service for storming Capitol with 2 unit members
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
A dash camera recorded the moment an office chair base flew into a Utah family's windshield....
Flying chair base smashes into car’s windshield on interstate