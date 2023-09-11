Coaches Corner: strong culture and mentality leads to electric start for South Sioux City football

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A few weeks into the high school football season, Siouxland is already starting to see teams who are standing out as tough to beat.

One team on the rise is the South Sioux City Cardinals with a new stadium and a whole new mindset. The Cardinals have jumped out of the gate on fire with a 3-0 start to the season, also picking up a 44-0 win over Omaha Northwest on Friday.

“Just our overall culture and the buy in from guys has been completely different this year. You know, winning a couple football games early helps with that, but even looking back at our preseason, our camp...guys just showed up with a little bit different mentality. I think that the leadership in our program has been a large part of why we’re at where we’re at. I think that those guys know that, but you know, our guys just bought in and I’m really happy for them,” said Jackson Dickerson, South Sioux City football head coach.

One player who has set himself apart on the field for the Cardinals is junior running back Tony Palmer. In their 46-14 win over Sioux City West, Palmer totaled 364 yards for a new single-game rushing record. He also scored five touchdowns in the game.

“That’s really cool to see for the kid, because he’s worked so hard the past couple of years. Those things aren’t possible without the other 10 guys on the field, so a lot of credit goes to our O-line, our receivers who have been blocking their tails off, and yeah, he’s had a really good start to the year,” said Dickerson.

Coach Dickerson is in his second season as the head coach at South Sioux after spending several years on staff as an assistant. He says it’s been rewarding to see the growth in that time, and is grateful for the opportunity to make an impact in his players’ lives.

“Any coach will tell you that being the head coach is something that’s pretty special. And I’m just thankful to have the opportunity to be in this position where I’m able to lead 65 young men on the football field. And it’s something that I’ve just been very, very fortunate with, and I’m grateful for,” said Dickerson.

Coach Dickerson shares a message with the Cardinals during a timeout. (KTIV)

