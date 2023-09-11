Fall weather is in full swing this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This past weekend we had some much-needed rain in Siouxland. We had some spots see over one inch of rain while most places saw over an inch of rain. The rain was welcomed since we have been so dry the past couple of weeks.

Today we are forecasting a very pleasant day across the region. The clouds we do have this morning will continue to exit the area and we will see a very sunny day ahead of us! Highs will be in the mid to low 70s which will feel very fall like across Siouxland.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 40s across the viewing area. Wind will be calm out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. There is a chance of a few isolated rain showers in northern Siouxland, but that is on the lower end.

The rest of the work week is going to be very nice and pleasant. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s across the region with humidity being on the lower end making the week feel very fall like!

The week will also be on the drier side, but this weekend we have another chance of some showers.

I have all the latest details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.