Gerkin Windows and Doors honored as Nebraska’s Business of the Year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - A local business with a heritage of over 90 years has received a top honor from the State of Nebraska. Gerkin Windows and Doors Honored as ‘Nebraska Business of the Year’.

Gerkin Windows and Doors, founded in 1932, was formally recognized as the ‘Nebraska Business of the Year’ by the Nebraska Diplomats LLC at the Nebraska Ag and Economic Conference held in Kearney, NE on Aug. 8.

This prestigious award was presented to Gerkin Windows and Doors by Governor Jim Pillen and honors the company for its contribution to the economic base and economic stability of its community and the State of Nebraska.

This award acknowledges the company’s outstanding and successful achievements towards the growth of the company.

Gerkin Windows and Doors has also announced a $14 million investment to expand its South Sioux City campus. Currently operating within a 268,000 square-foot facility and employing a 280-strong workforce, foresees this expansion adding an additional 100,000 square feet to its operational space.

