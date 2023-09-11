A quiet, mild workweek to continue in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After much of Siouxland got in on some nice rain on Sunday, the sunshine and very mild conditions returned on Monday with highs in the 70s.

A rather cool night is in store for us as our skies will clear out and lows will head into the mid 40s.

A few clouds will be working their way into northeastern Siouxland a couple stray showers are going to be a possibility tonight into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Another gorgeous afternoon will then be on the way for Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Our pattern of cool night and mild afternoons will then be continuing for a while with highs on both Wednesday and Thursday near 80 degrees with very little humidity.

By Friday, we’ll start to see a little shift in the pattern and that could give us a chance of a few showers from Friday into Friday night with highs on Friday a bit cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

Will any of those rain chances continue into the weekend?

