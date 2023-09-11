Rock Valley, Iowa man arrested for not complying while registering as a sex offender

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Rock Valley, Iowa man has been arrested following a compliance check to the sex offender registry. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 9, they arrested 39-year-old Thomas Vander Waal.

The arrest stemmed from a deputy conducting a verification of Vander Waal’s status on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. An investigation into Vander Waal shows that he failed to report his use of social media and list vehicles of operation, as required when on the registry.

Vander Waal was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with violation of conditions of the sex offender registry.

