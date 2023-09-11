Rock Valley, Iowa man arrested for not complying while registering as a sex offender

Sioux County Mug Shot for Vander Waal
Sioux County Mug Shot for Vander Waal(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Rock Valley, Iowa man has been arrested following a compliance check to the sex offender registry. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 9, they arrested 39-year-old Thomas Vander Waal.

The arrest stemmed from a deputy conducting a verification of Vander Waal’s status on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. An investigation into Vander Waal shows that he failed to report his use of social media and list vehicles of operation, as required when on the registry.

Vander Waal was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with violation of conditions of the sex offender registry.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa
Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Two injured in 5-vehicle crash that closed Highway 75 in Hinton
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
Authorities in Sac County Iowa are investigating a fatal fire after police attempted to rescue...
Man killed in fire after displaying gun to sheriff deupty, refusing to leave

Latest News

Gerkin Windows and Doors Honored with 'Nebraska Business of the Year';
Gerkin Windows and Doors honored as Nebraska’s Business of the Year
Man in stolen car causes 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday
Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa