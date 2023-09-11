Sioux City man sentenced for possessing child pornography

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man who was on trial for possessing over 1,400 images of child sexual abuse, was sentenced on Sept 11 to three years in federal prison.

In a news release from the US Department of Justice, 35-year-old Kevin Swanson of Sioux City, Iowa, pled guilty in federal court on May 4, 2023, to Possession of Child Pornography.

Evidence at the sentencing hearing established that between Aug. 2020, and Aug. 2021, Swanson used a peer-to-peer network to share and receive visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including depictions involving prepubescent minors who had not reached the age of 12.

Swanson was sentenced to 36 months in prison and a total of $10,000 in fines. Swanson must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term and register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system. Swanson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kraig R. Hamit and investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Sioux City Police Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol.

