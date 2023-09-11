SportsFource Rewind: Week Three

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Every week, there’s always multiple football players around Siouxland putting on a show out on the football field, and a few plays were so good we have to show them again in the week three edition of the SportsFource Rewind.

We’ll pick up the Rewind at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Zayvion Ellington gets his hands on the rock and he is off to the races taking it in from 35 yards out. SBL gets the win 48-14 over S.C. West.

Over in South Sioux, Tony Palmer continues to be lights out. He takes the handoff, throws out a stiff arm, it’s like he’s on ice skates making the defender fall and taking it all the way to the house. Palmer finished with 166 yards and 2 touchdowns on the day.

Up in Sioux County, How about the Dutch defense?! The Pioneers trying to move the ball here, but Tyeson Vaas gets the sack of the ages. In slow motion... it was flat out dominance.

Sioux Center was working it through the air on Friday. Brodie Van Regenmorter slinging it to Carson Bruhn who then sheds off the defender taking it all the way in for the touchdown as the Warriors win 41-8.

Some more elusiveness on the ground with MMCRU as Brayson Mulder avoids the tackle then weaves his way on through and take it all the way in for the Royals first touchdown in their 42-14 win.

We’ll wrap up with some madness in Nebraska. On 4th & 5, Howell-Dodge is going deep but Wynot’s Carson Wiesler tracks down Oscar Dominguez and pops that ball up and out and recovers that fumble in the endzone. It was a great touchdown saving play for the Blue Devils as Wynot goes on to take the win.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.