9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Siouxland Freedom Park
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Siouxlanders paused to remember the attacks that stunned America 22-years ago.
The September 11th attacks took the lives of more than 3,000 people in New York, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Their memories were honored with a special ceremony, at Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Monday night.
