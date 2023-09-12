9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Siouxland Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Siouxlanders paused to remember the attacks that stunned America 22-years ago.

The September 11th attacks took the lives of more than 3,000 people in New York, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Their memories were honored with a special ceremony, at Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Monday night.

