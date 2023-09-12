Another fall like day on tap this Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday was a gorgeous day in Siouxland. We had plenty of sunshine, with our highs getting into the mid- to low-70s. Our wind was also very light out of the northeast, at 5 to 10 miles per hour, making it feel very fall-like outside.

This morning, we are seeing some cooler lows. Much of the region is sitting in the 40s and 50s, which is below average for this time of year. Our average low is near 53. The wind this morning is also calm out of the northeast, at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, this morning we are seeing a few light stray showers passing through northern Siouxland. Mainly impacting towns near Spencer and Okoboji.

Today we are forecasting another day like yesterday. Highs in the mid-70s across Siouxland. The wind will be calm, with sunny skies overhead. There is a chance of a few stray showers developing today, which will mainly impact eastern and northern Siouxland. Not forecasting anything significant out of the showers.

The rest of the work week will be dry and fall, with highs creeping up into the upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday, but by Thursday night, rain chances begin to increase for Siouxland. We will see another system start to move into the region, causing our rain chances to increase. Thursday night will mainly be out west.

Friday is when we will see the chance of more widespread rain showers in Siouxland. Right now, we aren’t forecasting anything severe out of the system, but maybe a few thundershowers. Pretty similar to what we said this past Sunday in Siouxland.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.