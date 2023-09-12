Cherokee man sentenced to federal prison for possessing over 2 dozen firearms

(MGN)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KUOO) - A Northwest Iowa man found to be in possession of 23 firearms, three short-barreled rifles and six silencers has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

According to KUOO Radio, 52-year-old Jason Ballou of Cherokee was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 11. He pleaded guilty in April of this year to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Court documents show Ballou was found to be in possession of the firearms while law enforcement was executing a search warrant as part of an investigation into a separate crime. He had been previously convicted of possession of prohibited firearms, a machine gun and unlawful receipt of unregistered firearms.

KUOO Radio says Ballou must also serve a three-year term of supervised release following the prison term. There is no parol in the federal system.

Sioux City man sentenced for possessing child pornography

