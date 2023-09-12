Construction company proposes 2024 opening date for Woodbury County’s new jail

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County’s new Law Enforcement Center may not fully open until 2024.

The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority held its meeting Tuesday afternoon and discussed updates to the facility. This comes one week after KTIV learned the LEC would not open by its intended date, Sept. 14.

During the meeting, the company contracted to build the LEC, HCI Construction, proposed an updated schedule for the facility. According to an LEC Authority press release, HCI is suggesting a new “substantial completion date” of April 4, 2024. This means HCI hopes to have the LEC ready to house inmates by that suggested date.

Also during the meeting, HCI submitted a proposal request regarding the installation of certain fire dampers throughout the building.

In response, the LEC Authority said it “does not agree” with HCI’s new schedule and expected completion date. The Authority also doesn’t agree with HCI’s proposal regarding the installation of fire dampers, due to the additional days and costs it will require.

Per the Authority’s press release, they now plan to review HCI’s proposals in more detail. They plan to provide their comments, questions and basis for disagreement with the information provided by HCI. Then HCI will respond with their own comments.

Once all comments have been submitted, HCI and the Authority will work to come to an agreement on the updated schedule and the proposal regarding fire dampers. The goal is to have an agreement completed by around Oct. 10, 2023.

In the meanwhile, the Authority says HCI will continue to work on the LEC.

The project has already exceeded its $50-million budget ballooning to almost $70 million. The $20 million shortfall was covered with federal COVID funds, which makes the budget rigid in the final stages of construction.

Once completed, the facility is expected to be able to hold 450 inmates, far more than the current county jail located in Downtown Sioux City. The building will also include courtrooms, as well as offices for the county attorney and sheriff’s office.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

