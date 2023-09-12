Cool nights and warm afternoons to continue

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Much like we saw Monday, we got to enjoy another beautiful day across the region on Tuesday with highs in the 70s.

That trend will not change for us with another pleasantly cool night ahead Tuesday night with lows in the upper 40s with a few clouds across the area.

We’ll continue with those partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs getting up to around 80 degrees, but we’ll continue to see very low humidity levels.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday as highs get a touch warmer again going into the low 80s.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday and that will bring along with it a chance of a few thundershowers with highs a bit cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll then be left with very comfortable weather for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s with dry days expected.

