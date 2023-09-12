Cool nights and warm afternoons to continue

Upper Levels
Upper Levels(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Much like we saw Monday, we got to enjoy another beautiful day across the region on Tuesday with highs in the 70s.

That trend will not change for us with another pleasantly cool night ahead Tuesday night with lows in the upper 40s with a few clouds across the area.

We’ll continue with those partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs getting up to around 80 degrees, but we’ll continue to see very low humidity levels.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday as highs get a touch warmer again going into the low 80s.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday and that will bring along with it a chance of a few thundershowers with highs a bit cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll then be left with very comfortable weather for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s with dry days expected.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
Sioux City man sentenced for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Another fall like day on tap this Tuesday
Another fall like day on tap this Tuesday
Another fall like day on tap this Tuesday
Future Track
A quiet, mild workweek to continue in Siouxland
Future Track
A quiet, mild workweek to continue in Siouxland