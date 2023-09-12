Council Bluffs adding ‘selfie spots’: City unveils new murals for First Avenue Trail

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs has announced a new mural program that will help beautify the First Avenue Trail and turn it into a place of artistic expression.

The Iowa West Foundation is providing financial support for the Murals on FIRST AVE, a component of the FIRST AVE project, to draw added attention to an area used for exercise, leisure, and recreation.

Four local artists have been handed the task of transforming the facades of four trail-facing walls. Danny Reyes, Betni Kalk, Weston Thomson, and Ilaamen Pelshaw will provide their artistic skills to transform the buildings at 29 S. 21st Street, 3415 West Broadway, 15 S. 20th Street, and the Cochran Park-facing wall at 2200 2nd Ave.

The City of Council Bluffs has worked with all parties involved to bring these murals to the area. Everything is ready. The designs are finished and approved, the walls are prepped, and the art should be on the walls for enjoyment before the winter months.

“These four murals will celebrate Council Bluffs’ rich history, culture, and natural beauty, creating a sense of pride among residents. The mural project demonstrates our dedication to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community that embraces art, culture, and recreation.”

Iowa West Foundation has played an integral part in the development of the FIRST AVE corridor.

“Through their vision, the City of Council Bluffs has created a wonderful amenity for its residents via the First Avenue Trail. These murals will inject a sense of discovery and wonder to the trail user’s experience,” said Matthew Henkes, Vice President of Grants and Initiatives at Iowa West Foundation. “We’re excited to contribute to the City’s mural program and can’t wait to see what’s next!”

Murals will soon line FIRST AVE in Council Bluffs. (Courtesy Image)

First Avenue used to be a rail corridor that was left vacant in 2013. It can be found one block south of West Broadway, a main thoroughfare for Council Bluffs. Around 60% of Council Bluffs residents live within a mile of the FIRST AVE corridor. The corridor expands the trail system of Council Bluffs and provides a transit link to downtown Omaha. The FIRST AVE trail creates an experience for pedestrians to walk or bike, and provides micro-mobility options. The trail is lit, has landscaping, public spaces, and plazas, making it a linear park, not just a trail.

“Murals hold a unique power to transform public spaces. Along this trail, they serve as more than just decorations; they’re a testament to our community’s identity and values. Murals invite residents and visitors to engage with the rich history, diversity, and creativity that define us.”

The FIRST AVE murals are expected to become a large draw for residents and visitors to the trail — “they’ll make great selfie spots,” the release from the city states.

“This mural program is a testament to the power of collaboration between public and private entities,” said Walsh. “We are thankful for the Iowa West Foundation’s investment in FIRST AVE and throughout our community. Through partnerships like this, Council Bluffs continues to grow as a dynamic and welcoming place to live and visit.”

The FIRST AVE mural program is privately funded, ensuring no taxpayer dollars are utilized.

