Crofton, NE councilmember not recalled

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROFTON, Neb. (KTIV) - The votes are in for a special mail-in election in Crofton, Nebraska.

On the ballot, voters had to decide whether to recall one of their city council members. In the end, voters decided Councilman James Murphy should not be recalled.

The election was put in place after a recall petition succeeded in getting enough signatures. The petition accused Murphy of missing city council meetings, and voting against the city’s interests in refusing to repair roads, or hire an auditor. Murphy has said the allegations against him are false.

The unofficial results of the election show 82 voters were in favor of recalling Murhpy, while 222 were against the recall.

This isn’t the only recall election facing a Crofton council member this fall. A vote to recall Larry Peits is set for Nov. 14.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

Residents of Battle Creek, Iowa were without the use of phone lines from Friday to Tuesday this...
Rural Iowa community left without phone lines over the weekend
Rural Iowa community left without phone lines over the weekend
Construction company proposes 2024 opening date for Woodbury County’s new jail
Great West Casualty Company provided free lunches to truckers