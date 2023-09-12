Crofton, NE councilmember not recalled

CROFTON, Neb. (KTIV) - The votes are in for a special mail-in election in Crofton, Nebraska.

On the ballot, voters had to decide whether to recall one of their city council members. In the end, voters decided Councilman James Murphy should not be recalled.

The election was put in place after a recall petition succeeded in getting enough signatures. The petition accused Murphy of missing city council meetings, and voting against the city’s interests in refusing to repair roads, or hire an auditor. Murphy has said the allegations against him are false.

The unofficial results of the election show 82 voters were in favor of recalling Murhpy, while 222 were against the recall.

This isn’t the only recall election facing a Crofton council member this fall. A vote to recall Larry Peits is set for Nov. 14.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.