Explorers take game one in West Division Championship Series

The Explorers take the game one win over Kansas City in the West Division Championship Series.
The Explorers take the game one win over Kansas City in the West Division Championship Series.
By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers got the sweep over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the first round of the playoffs as they now advance on to the West Division Championship Series.

The X’s need just two more wins to get to the Miles Wolff Cup. It’s a best of three format as the Explorers host the Kansas City Monarchs for game one.

In the top of the first, Kansas City’s Brian O’Grady fires one up and down the right field line. That brings in Chris Herrmann from third for the 1-0 Monarchs lead. But the X’s respond in the bottom half as Wilfredo Gimenez sends one the other way. The throw to first is a miss so John Nogowski is able to cruise on home to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Scott Ota pops one up to left field. Three Monarchs go running for it, but that ball is lost in the moonlight. That one drops, and in comes Chase Harris for the 2-1 lead.

Then it was Harris’s turn in the bottom of the sixth... he sends the grounder to left to score Gimenez.

The Explorers take game one of the series by a final score of 8-1. They’ll now head to Kansas City for game two on Wednesday which is set for 7:05 p.m. A win on Wednesday would send the Explorers on to the Miles Wolff Cup championship series. A loss would force a game three on Thursday in Kansas City.

