Great West Casualty Company provided free lunches to truckers

ELK POINT S.D. (KTIV) - Trucks move roughly 72% of this nation’s freight by weight, according to the American Trucking Association.

So, this week, Great West Casualty is showing its appreciation for truck drivers.

Great West has served the trucking industry for 65 years. It wants to show its appreciation to truckers by thanking them for their hard work and by handing out “Fun Bags” that include a lunch.

“They are out there and make an impact in every single one of our lives every single day, so we just want to say thanks,” said Sarah Hansen, Senior Vice President of Great West Casualty.

They had about 600 bags that they were handing out. And Great West has partner agencies throughout the U.S. that will do the same.

