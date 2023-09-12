“I just want to know she’s okay”: Family of Sioux City woman missing since February searching for answers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland mom is searching for answers hoping someone can lead her to her missing daughter who hasn’t been heard from in months.

Peyton Heintzelman is a daughter, granddaughter and mother. She’s also missing, her family hasn’t heard from her since February.

“She’s always really good to contact me back if she’s not available at that time. And there was just nothing and nothing.” Kelly Adams is Peyton’s mother. She lives in Florida. But Peyton lives in Sioux City and has family, including her young son, still in Siouxland.

“She is just very creative, very artistic, loves animals, always had a cat or a dog or was always trying to save anything that she came across. If she had it her way she’d live in a zoo,” Adams said, describing her daughter.

Peyton has a complicated past and struggles with her mental health. Her family says her last known boyfriend is now in jail for murder in Oklahoma.

“The guy that she was dating, he was a pretty scary person. So we were pretty worried,” said Adams. “I honestly don’t know how long they were officially together. And that’s the last person we know that she was officially with. And incarcerated someone somewhere else for possibly contributing to somebody’s death. So we’re extremely concerned,” Adams said.

In spite of her past, Peyton’s family wants those seeing this to remember, that she is still a human, with a family searching for their loved one, and a little boy, who misses his mom.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover and you know, help out when help is warranted and just keep an eye out,” Adams said. “Any news is better than turning a blind eye or blowing it off like it’s not important.

“I don’t know if she’s in need of help. I don’t know if this is what she wants to do,” Adams said. “I just want to know she’s okay.”

Peyton Heintzelman is listed as a missing person with the Sioux City Police Department. If you have any information on where Peyton may be or her last known location, you are asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at (712)279-6440 or the Crime Stoppers tipline at (712)258-8477

42-year-old Clyde Clayton was arrested in July for the murder of Brian Corey. He, along with 39-year-old Janelle Brown are accused of shooting Corey, then burning his body and dumping his bones in a ditch.

Both Clayton and Brown are due in Oklahoma court on September 21st.

Corey is a former resident of Sioux City and Clayton and Brown both have ties to the area.

