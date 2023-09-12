Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball nonconference schedule announced

Caitlin Clark celebrates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Caitlin Clark celebrates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans will get seven chances to see the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team play at home this season, and we now know the matchups.

The university released the nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

The schedule includes two preseason exhibition games, which includes the CrossOver at Kinnick against DePaul on Oct. 15. Tickets for that game are still available.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Oct. 1 - DePaul (exh.) - Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
  • Oct. 22 - Clarke College (exh.) - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
  • Nov. 6 - Fairleigh Dickinson - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
  • Nov. 9 - vs. Virginia Tech - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
  • Nov. 12 - at Northern Iowa - McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • Nov. 16 - Kansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
  • Nov. 19 - Drake - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
  • Nov. 24 - Purdue-Fort Wayne - Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.
  • Nov. 25 - Gulf Coast Showcase - Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.
  • Nov. 26 - Gulf Coast Showcase - Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.
  • Dec. 2 - Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
  • Dec. 6 - at Iowa State - Hilton Coliseum, Ames
  • Dec. 16 - vs. Cleveland State - Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
  • Dec. 21 - Loyola-Chicago - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

Season tickets for the season sold out for the first time in program history.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
Sioux City man sentenced for possessing child pornography