Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra

The bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck while turning north into a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash involving a school bus has closed the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in Otoe County.

Authorities responded to the scene Tuesday morning, east of Palmyra, near North 10th Road.

The bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck while turning north into a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side.

Caudill said nine children, and the drivers of both the truck and school bus were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The children on board the bus attended elementary schools in either Palmyra and Bennett, Caudill said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa
Driver crashes into deer in Northwest Iowa
Sioux City man sentenced for possessing child pornography

Latest News

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Siouxland Freedom Park
9/11 Ceremony held at Siouxland Freedom Park.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Siouxland Freedom Park
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Gerry Patterson
Gerry Patterson wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating his Federal probation
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Gerry Patterson