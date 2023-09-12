Re/Max Centre to hold tailgate party

Re/Max holding a tailgate party.
Re/Max holding a tailgate party.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Football fans have something to look forward to. The Re/Max Centre will hold its second tailgate party on Saturday, September 23rd.

It will have an array of games, live music and even big screens to watch the games to bring more people to downtown Sioux City.

“We’re all about working together and collaborating. You have a ton of businesses collaborating and it takes an army to put this on,” said Jeff Carlson, Owner of Re/Max. “We’re trying to pack the streets. It is a free event. We’re hoping to have thousands of people in downtown Sioux City.”

This event will benefit local groups that help the community.

“So, our Cornhole for a cause tournament will directly impact Children Miracle Network with one hundred percent of those proceeds staying here locally,” said Director of UnityPoint Health St. Lukes Foundation Stacey Selk.

“Being chosen as a for Siouxland agency with Sunnybrook Hope Center to be the recipient is so incredibly exciting because were walking alongside people in this community who may be hurting.” said Executive Director Sunnybrook Hope Center Tina Straud.

Last year this event was able to raise nearly $19,000 for local non-profits a goal they hope to meet and exceed this year.

