Sioux City Purple Heart recipient to be honored during national event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City native will represent the state of Iowa as a Purple Heart recipient and one of the nation’s 2023 Purple Heart Patriot Project honorees.

According to the National Purple Heart Mission, U.S. Army Sergeant Patrick Burgess will represent his fellow Purple Heart heroes as Iowa’s representative at a multi-day tribute to the courage and sacrifice of America’s combat wounded. The all-expenses-paid trip includes visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s Headquarters, a special tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor and other unique tributes.

“Patrick and his fellow Patriot Project honorees represent the best of the best our country has to offer,” said Richie Lay, a Purple Heart recipient and Chairman of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. “America’s Purple Heart veterans have given so much to defend freedom and that sacrifice must always be remembered. These brave men and women are true American heroes. We are privileged to be able to provide this unique salute to service for our Purple Heart heroes.”

Patrick Burgess enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1967. After basic training at Ft. Lewis Washington, Burgess was sent to Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, where he received training in demolition and minesweeping. From there, he was deployed to Vietnam as a Combat Engineer with the 25th Infantry Division.

Burgess returned to Vietnam in June 1969 with the 299th Combat Engineers. His unit was under a heavy siege when he arrived, and the 4th Infantry Division.

Along with his Purple Heart, Sgt. Burgess was awarded numerous medals and commendations during his service

“Our Purple Heart recipients have made enormous sacrifices for America, and this is our opportunity to say ‘thank you’ on behalf of a grateful nation. For some, this will be like the homecoming they never had. We received hundreds of nominations from across the country and we look forward to honoring Patrick for his courage and service, both during combat operations and in the years since returning home,” said Col. Russ Vernon (NYARNG Ret.), the Executive Director for the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.

Married and the father of two, Burgess has been involved in the ministry for 46 years, including serving as a Missionary around the world. Burgess holds a Ph.D. in Christian Counseling and is board-certified with the National Christian Counselors of America. He remains active, ministering still today.

