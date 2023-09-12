Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Gerry Patterson

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Gerry Patterson.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Patterson is wanted by the Marshals for violating his Federal probation. Patterson is on probation after serving a sentence in federal prison for Kidnapping and Weapons Offenses.

Patterson is described as a 34-year-old man who is 5′8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Patterson’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

