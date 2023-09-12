South Sioux City Chamberettes hold annual luncheon

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE. (KTIV) -More support for Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The Chamberettes held their annual fundraiser, at South Sioux City Legion Hall, for Freedom Park.

Their lunch, bake sale and raffle all benefitted Freedom Park. They want people to see what Freedom Park has to offer.

“I mean it’s gorgeous. It’s a neat place to come and sit. So, I think they just need to come. This is what we do this for part of the proceeds will go to that.,” said South Sioux City Chamberette President Debby Gunsolley.

