Alley Art Festival is back for its 5th year in Sioux City

By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Alley Art Festival is back on tap for its 5th year in Sioux City.

This year’s event is bigger and better than ever with 43 new murals, 40 art vendors, LIVE music and so much more planned for this year’s event.

You can catch the family fun event in the alleys between 4th and 6th Streets and Pierce and Nebraska streets.

“Without a doubt, the Alley Art Festival is definitely the biggest event we have. It’s really so much fun and so rewarding to see all the folks that come out every year and have a great time,” said Director of Vangarde Arts Brent Stockton.

The event is organized by Vangarde Arts.

Organizers say the accomplishments are really something special to see.

“I’m just really proud everyone that pulls through and like finished the mural because it’s no small challenge,” said Alley Art Festival Planning Committee Jessica Hammond.

The event kicks off Sat., Sept. 23 and will run 11 AM until 11 PM.

