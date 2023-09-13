Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s ‘Nature Calls’ event

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center has an event coming up that’s sure to provide some fun for Siouxlanders.

The “Nature Calls” event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Sioux City Convention Center from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event features beer and wine tasting, nature market vendors, raffles as well as silent and live actions. The event is limited to people 21 and older.

Tickets are only available available in advance this year. They can be purchased at the nature center during its open hours or by calling (712) 258-0838. You can also get them online here.

Money raised in the event goes to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

