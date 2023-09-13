Around Siouxland: Made + Found Midwest Market

ANTHON, Iowa (KTIV) - This event is perfect for anyone who has a shopping habit that you want to keep feeding.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 you’ll want to head to Anthon, Iowa for the “Made + Found Midwest Market.” This annual outdoor market features a wide variety of artisans. You’ll find crafters, pickers, refinishers, re-purposers, home-growers, food vendors, music and more. Organizers say there’ll be more than 80 vendors.

The market starts early Saturday and is at 510 State Street in Anthon. You can learn more about the event here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.