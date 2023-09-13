Around Siouxland: Missouri River Outdoor Expo

Around Siouxland: Missouri River Outdoor Expo
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - Organizers say there are going to be over 100 hands-on activities at the year’s Missouri River Outdoor Expo.

The 18th annual expo is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. It takes place at Ponca State Park with the public welcome to participate in a myriad of activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days. A state park entry permit is required when entering the park. They can be purchased online or at the gate entrance.

Some of the activities this family-friendly has include:

  • wildlife encounters
  • fishing
  • kayaking
  • archery
  • camping skills
  • local entertainment
  • cooking demonstrations
  • contests
  • food and local goods vendors
  • craftsmanship demonstrations
  • skeet shooting

