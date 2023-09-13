Around Siouxland: Missouri River Outdoor Expo

PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - Organizers say there are going to be over 100 hands-on activities at the year’s Missouri River Outdoor Expo.

The 18th annual expo is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. It takes place at Ponca State Park with the public welcome to participate in a myriad of activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days. A state park entry permit is required when entering the park. They can be purchased online or at the gate entrance.

Some of the activities this family-friendly has include:

wildlife encounters

fishing

kayaking

archery

camping skills

local entertainment

cooking demonstrations

contests

food and local goods vendors

craftsmanship demonstrations

skeet shooting

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.