Dakota Valley volleyball battles with top ranked Harrisburg
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Tuesday night brought a battle of two of the top ranked teams for South Dakota high school volleyball as Dakota Valley hosted Harrisburg.
Dakota Valley is #2 and undefeated in Class A, while Harrisburg is undefeated and #1 in Class AA.
Final Scores:
Harrisburg 3, Dakota Valley 1 Final
Emmetsburg 1, Southeast Valley 3 Final
Manson-NW Webster 3, Emmetsburg 1 Final
South O’Brien 0, Remsen St. Mary’s 3 Final
S.C. North 0, Bishop Heelan 3 Final
Le Mars 2, S.C. West 3 Final
C.B.L 3, C.B.J 1 Final
Alta-Aurelia 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final
Sibley-Ocheyedan 3, Spirit Lake 2 Final
S.C. East 3, Sgt. Bluff-Luton 1 Final
