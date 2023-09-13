Hometown History: The Kirchner House in Peterson, IA

Peterson Iowa is a small rural Iowa town in Clay County with a historic past of frontier...
Peterson Iowa is a small rural Iowa town in Clay County with a historic past of frontier settlement.(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSON, Iowa (KTIV) - Peterson Iowa is a small rural Iowa town in Clay County with a historic past of frontier settlement.

The Kirchner House in Peterson was the first frame home in all of Clay County and it was built in 1867. If you look around it, feels like it would be exactly what it would have been like back then.

“And obviously, they lived a different lifestyle than we did. They didn’t have houses like we have now. But this must have, like I say probably seemed like a palace to them after living in a log cabin,” Sue Hass President of the Peterson Historical Society said.

The Kirchner family came into what was once the county seat of Clay County in the 1840s, originally living in a log cabin before building this frame house now named the Kirchner house that still stands in the original location while a group of volunteers works to preserve the home while also offering tours of the property.

“Obviously, all small towns were settled early and probably had some of these same historic sites and homes left by their early settlers. But I think the people here had the foresight to, to keep these and keep them restored,” said Haas.

The Kirchner house is not the only historical landmark or museum in Peterson there is another restored house that was built after the Kirchner house. There is a French doll museum and even an original Fort Peterson blockhouse which sits near its original location ...

Fort Peterson was one of eleven forts and stockades constructed in 1862 to 1863 built due to pioneers’ fear of Native American attacks although this fort and many others never saw any conflict or attack.

While the small town has lost some businesses the town still takes pride in showcasing its rich history within the valley of a once thriving community.

“It was a thriving little community at one time, we had our school system here and whatever. But it’s a very scenic area, it sits on the Little Sioux River Valley, and it’s just peaceful and scenic and just typical small-town life,” Haas said.

Along with the two historical landmarks is Jim’s History Barn a barn in Peterson full of all sorts of historical artifacts ranging from Native American artifacts to military items stored in a private collection that was created by Sue Haas’s late husband Jim and is still kept up today.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
A Siouxland mom is searching for answers hoping someone can lead her to her missing daughter...
“I just want to know she’s okay”: Family of Sioux City woman missing since February searching for answers
The Law Enforcement Center was supposed to open on Sept. 14, 2023.
Construction company proposes 2024 opening date for Woodbury County’s new jail
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday

Latest News

Hometown History: The Kirchner House in Peterson, IA
FILE - A liquid carbon dioxide containment unit stands outside the fabrication building of...
After CO2 pipeline denials: Experts offer alternatives
Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Healthbeat 4: Ovarian cancer awareness and prevention
Healthbeat 4: Ovarian cancer awareness and prevention