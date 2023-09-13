InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
A Siouxland mom is searching for answers hoping someone can lead her to her missing daughter...
“I just want to know she’s okay”: Family of Sioux City woman missing since February searching for answers
The Law Enforcement Center was supposed to open on Sept. 14, 2023.
Construction company proposes 2024 opening date for Woodbury County’s new jail
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday

Latest News

Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Healthbeat 4: Ovarian cancer awareness and prevention
Healthbeat 4: Ovarian cancer awareness and prevention
Master Sgt. Jamie Bethune tows a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker, assigned to the Iowa Air...
Ernst asks Air Force general to honor 2003 commitment to upgrade 185th ARW runway extension
Ernst asks Air Force general to honor 2003 commitment to upgrade 185th ARW runway extension
“Play for Paige” game raises awareness for mental health in honor of Paige Roessner