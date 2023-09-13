Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead

Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed prison guard was sentenced Tuesday to probation after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.

Bradley Jenkins, of Taylorville, Illinois, was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault after 27-year-old Allissa Martin’s 2019 death.

Court documents say a video taken on Martin’s phone recorded Martin yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her in the face before she dropped the phone.

Jenkins was a lieutenant for the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time.

But after a grand jury declined to indict him, he was recharged with a lesser count of misdemeanor assault.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to that charge before he was sentenced, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

In June 2022, Martin’s mother sued a bar, the parking garage operator and Jenkins for the wrongful death of her daughter. She argued that the bar overserved alcohol to her son-in-law and the parking garage operator didn’t provide adequate security. That case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 75 in Hinton was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at the...
Driver identified after stealing car & causing 5-vehicle accident that closed Highway 75 in Hinton Saturday
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in...
Nicki Minaj debuts new ‘Pink Friday 2′ song at MTV VMAs as NSYNC reunites and Shakira performs
FILE - A person walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New...
NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage
Seattle police released footage of detailed remarks from an officer after a women was hit and...
In recording, a Seattle police officer joked after woman’s death. He says remarks were misunderstood
Seattle police released footage of detailed remarks from an officer after a women was hit and...
Seattle cop remarks on woman struck by another officer
The 2023 "Play for Paige" poster
“Play for Paige” game raises awareness for mental health in honor of Paige Roessner