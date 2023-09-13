Nebraska mother who pleaded guilty in abortion case to be sentenced next week

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - Next week, a judge is scheduled to sentence a Norfolk, Nebraska mom who pleaded guilty to illegally performing an abortion.

But the court-ordered psychological evaluation of Jessica Burgess, which was supposed to be done before her Sept. 22 sentencing hasn’t happened because of a lack of funding. A court order, filed in Madison County District Court Wednesday, Sept. 13, says the judge in the case has now canceled that evaluation of Burgess.

Burgess is charged with helping her then 17-year-old daughter, Celeste, end her pregnancy, as well as, burn and bury the fetus.

Back in July, Jessica Burgess agreed to plead guilty to three charges: removing, concealing, abandoning a dead body, performing an abortion at 20 weeks and false reporting. Two of her charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Jessica Burgess’ daughter, Celeste, has been released from the Madison County Jail. She was released on Monday after serving 53 days of her 90-day jail sentence in the case.

Back in May, Celeste Burgess pleaded guilty to one count of removing, concealing, abandoning a dead human body. As part of a plea agreement, two additional charges were dropped.

Celeste Burgess will now serve two years of probation.

