Panthers girls soccer falls to West Central

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Over in South Dakota, teams are still kicking it on the pitch as the high school soccer season continues on.

The Dakota Valley girl’s soccer team had themselves a battle with West Central.

DV starts threatening in the second half, and a little bit of chaos in the box causes a handball that gives the Panthers a penalty kick. Ashlyn Stusse gets the try and she tickles the twine to give Dakota Valley the 1-0 lead.

Later on, West Central goes on the run and it’s Lilly Goehring who fires and hits the equalizer to make it 1-1.

Just a few minutes later, the Trojans get to working the ball inside and they find Goehring again and she sends it home for a second time as West Central tops Dakota Valley 2-1.

Dakota Valley boys soccer was also in action hosting West Central. Their game ends in a 0-0 draw.

