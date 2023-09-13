Rural Iowa community left without phone lines over the weekend

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - Residents of Battle Creek, Iowa, lost their landline phone service late last week, and service wasn’t restored until Tuesday afternoon.

By all accounts, this outage started late last Friday night, or early Saturday morning. One of the reasons word of the outage hadn’t spread as quickly as it could have is because people believed they were the only ones having problems.

That is, until City Council Member Jary Vermeys put out a Facebook post on the “Battle Creek Neighborhood Watch” Facebook page. That’s when people found out this was a community-wide issue with landline phone service.

No landline phone service meant 911 services were down, as well as Life Alert Emergency Response signals. And ATMs at banks went down since those all operate on the landline systems.

During the outage, people would go to social media to keep in contact with one another. In the case of the elderly in town, people would go door-to-door to do “welfare checks” to make sure they were alright.

A problem like this may go unnoticed in larger cities, but for small towns like battle creek with very spotty cell service, when the landlines went down, it became a big problem.

“If something like that goes down we’re so dependent on [phone lines],” said Henry Jessen, the owner Johnson Propane in Battle Creek. “In a rural setting we don’t always have the capability of having cell service at everybody’s place. Rural service, when we talk about utilities in the rural country, we need those vital, life saving services such as land lines.”

While landline phone service was restored around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, the cause of the outage is still unkown.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.