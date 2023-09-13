Sac County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a child

By Brandon Irvine
Published: Sep. 12, 2023
SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge has sentenced a northwest Iowa man to up to ten years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Back in March, 30-year-old William Hutchinson pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree sexual abuse.

At the time of the offense, in November of 2021, Hutchinson’s victim was just 14-years-old.

In addition to the ten-year prison sentence, which was the maximum allowed by Iowa law, Hutchinson will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

